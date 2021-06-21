Intel Core i5 11320H vs i5 10300H VS Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i5 10300H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10300H and 11320H Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1142 points Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and i5 10300H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 21, 2021 April 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake-H Model number i7-11320H i5-10300H Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25-32x 25x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 28-35 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1000 MHz Shading Units 768 192 TMUs 48 24 ROPs 24 3 Execution Units 96 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11320H +345% 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 10300H 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 4 16