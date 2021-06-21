Intel Core i5 11320H vs i5 1035G1 VS Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i5 1035G1 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 11320H Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1094 points Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1 Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt

General Vendor Intel Intel Released June 21, 2021 August 1, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Ice Lake Model number i7-11320H i5-1035G1 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU UHD Graphics G1 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25-32x 10x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 28-35 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics G1 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 768 256 TMUs 48 32 ROPs 24 4 Execution Units 96 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11320H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 1035G1 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 4 - Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512