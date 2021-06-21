Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11320H vs i5 11300H

Intel Core i5 11320H
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1490 vs 1355 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released June 21, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-11320H i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25-32x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-35 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11300H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 16

