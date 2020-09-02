Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +174%
516
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +274%
2032
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +74%
2936
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +195%
10721
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +129%
1364
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +316%
5237
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
