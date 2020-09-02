Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +30%
505
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +37%
1984
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +32%
2905
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +43%
10379
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +50%
1361
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +76%
5063
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
