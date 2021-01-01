Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1291 vs 646 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +65%
512
310
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +168%
2030
757
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +41%
2749
1951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +131%
9897
4284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +100%
1307
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +139%
3691
1544
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
