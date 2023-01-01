Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 3 7330U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
Intel Core i5 1135G7
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7330U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7330U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 1041 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +22%
1348
Ryzen 3 7330U
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +15%
5081
Ryzen 3 7330U
4419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
2743
Ryzen 3 7330U +12%
3072
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10036
Ryzen 3 7330U +18%
11880
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +26%
1326
Ryzen 3 7330U
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +25%
4642
Ryzen 3 7330U
3719
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 7330U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-28 W (configurable) 15 W
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7330U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4267		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
