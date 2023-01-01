Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7330U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7330U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 1041 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +22%
1348
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +15%
5081
4419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2743
Ryzen 3 7330U +12%
3072
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10036
Ryzen 3 7330U +18%
11880
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +26%
1326
1049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +25%
4642
3719
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4267
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7330U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
