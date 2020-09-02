Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 2 years and 10 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +45%
516
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +55%
2032
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +56%
2936
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +60%
10721
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +73%
1364
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +88%
5237
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Core i5 1135G7
- Ryzen 7 4700U vs Core i5 1135G7
- Core i5 1035G7 vs Core i5 1135G7
- Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 5 2500U
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 5 2500U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Ryzen 5 2500U
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Ryzen 5 2500U
- Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 5 2500U
- Core i3 10110U vs Ryzen 5 2500U
- Core i3 1005G1 vs Ryzen 5 2500U