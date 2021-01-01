Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 913 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +16%
2789
Ryzen 5 3400G
2394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +8%
10250
Ryzen 5 3400G
9531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
4217
Ryzen 5 3400G
3579

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 149 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
