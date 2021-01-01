Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 913 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +26%
526
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1890
Ryzen 5 3400G +5%
1977
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +16%
2789
2394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +8%
10250
9531
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +39%
1288
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
4217
3579
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
