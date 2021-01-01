Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2030
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +34%
2749
2052
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +35%
9897
7345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1