Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3450U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +34%
2749
Ryzen 5 3450U
2052
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +35%
9897
Ryzen 5 3450U
7345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen+
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 12-28 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
