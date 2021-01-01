Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +9%
526
483
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1890
Ryzen 5 3600 +89%
3578
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +7%
2789
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10250
Ryzen 5 3600 +75%
17966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4217
Ryzen 5 3600 +60%
6737
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
