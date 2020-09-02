Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 5 4600U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
2032
Ryzen 5 4600U +30%
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
2936
Ryzen 5 4600U
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10721
Ryzen 5 4600U +36%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +25%
1364
Ryzen 5 4600U
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i7-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
EnglishРусский