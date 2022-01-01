Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i5 1135G7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1321 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
1332
Ryzen 5 6600H +11%
1481
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
4427
Ryzen 5 6600H +83%
8121
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Rembrandt
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
