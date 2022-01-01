Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 1203 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +6%
1346
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5077
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +83%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +2%
2748
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10163
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +62%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +11%
1332
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4427
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +48%
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
