We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 1203 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
