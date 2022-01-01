Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Intel Core i5 1135G7
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
5077
Ryzen 7 3700X +141%
12240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10163
Ryzen 7 3700X +126%
22931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
4427
Ryzen 7 3700X +103%
8970
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
2. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i7 1065G7
4. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
5. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 11300H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5800H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 3600X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 7 5700G
10. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский