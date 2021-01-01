Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i5 1135G7
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
4313
Ryzen 7 5800H +67%
7184

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
