Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +2%
526
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1890
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +161%
4925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +2%
2789
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10250
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +106%
21067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +4%
1288
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4217
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +93%
8151
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
