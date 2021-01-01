Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10250
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +106%
21067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
