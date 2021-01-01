Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1353
1407
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5103
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +71%
8722
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2750
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +16%
3178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10205
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +90%
19361
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1343
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4397
Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U +41%
6220
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
