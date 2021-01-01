Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
Intel Core i5 1135G7
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

