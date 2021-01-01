Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Intel Core i5 1135G7
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 28 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 56 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
4961
Ryzen 9 3900X +274%
18570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
9928
Ryzen 9 3900X +231%
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
4283
Ryzen 9 3900X +173%
11677

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 499 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 2
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU No

Performance

Cores 4 12
Threads 8 24
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

