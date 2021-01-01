Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1267 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
526
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1890
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10250
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Ryzen 9 5900H +21%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4217
Ryzen 9 5900H +111%
8913
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
