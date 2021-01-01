Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1484 vs 1318 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1343
Ryzen 9 5900HX +10%
1472
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4961
Ryzen 9 5900HX +170%
13419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2698
Ryzen 9 5900HX +19%
3219
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9928
Ryzen 9 5900HX +131%
22955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1304
Ryzen 9 5900HX +13%
1474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4283
Ryzen 9 5900HX +79%
7651
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
