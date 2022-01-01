Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 9 5980HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HS – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1482 vs 1301 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
5031
Ryzen 9 5980HS +150%
12590
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10133
Ryzen 9 5980HS +113%
21556
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Cezanne
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

