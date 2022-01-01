Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1301 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1332
Ryzen 9 5980HX +22%
1630
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5031
Ryzen 9 5980HX +136%
11875
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2727
Ryzen 9 5980HX +21%
3306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10133
Ryzen 9 5980HX +135%
23800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Ryzen 9 5980HX +15%
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4347
Ryzen 9 5980HX +86%
8066
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
