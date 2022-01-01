Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Celeron 6305: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron 6305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 625 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +122%
2748
Celeron 6305
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +356%
10163
Celeron 6305
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +113%
1332
Celeron 6305
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +282%
4427
Celeron 6305
1158
Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Tiger Lake
Model number i5-1135G7 6305
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 12
Execution Units 80 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

