Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron J4125

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Celeron J4125
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Celeron J4125

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 447 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 10 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +133%
2748
Celeron J4125
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +236%
10163
Celeron J4125
3023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +196%
1332
Celeron J4125
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +201%
4427
Celeron J4125
1470
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i5-1135G7 J4125
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 9-24x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 640 96
TMUs 40 12
ROPs 20 2
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Celeron J4125
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Core i5 1135G7?
