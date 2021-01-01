Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.8x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1318 vs 470 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +194%
1343
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +535%
4961
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +127%
2698
1186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +512%
9928
1621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +179%
1304
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +403%
4283
851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|96
|TMUs
|40
|12
|ROPs
|20
|2
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
