We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2.8x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1318 vs 470 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +194%
1343
Celeron N4020
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +535%
4961
Celeron N4020
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +127%
2698
Celeron N4020
1186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +512%
9928
Celeron N4020
1621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +179%
1304
Celeron N4020
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +403%
4283
Celeron N4020
851

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i5-1135G7 N4020
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 9-24x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 640 96
TMUs 40 12
ROPs 20 2
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7 +907%
1.41 TFLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

