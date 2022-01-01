Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Celeron N4120: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N4120

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Celeron N4120
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Celeron N4120

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4120 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 444 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +200%
1346
Celeron N4120
449
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +374%
5071
Celeron N4120
1069
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +150%
2747
Celeron N4120
1098
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +301%
10055
Celeron N4120
2509
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +197%
1322
Celeron N4120
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +201%
4667
Celeron N4120
1549
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Celeron N4120

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i5-1135G7 N4120
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 9-24x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 700 MHz
Shading Units 640 96
TMUs 40 12
ROPs 20 2
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Celeron N4120
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron N4120 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
2. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Pentium Gold 7505
4. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i7 1065G7
5. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i3 1215U
6. Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Pentium Gold 7505
7. Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Celeron N4000
8. Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Pentium Silver N5030
9. Intel Celeron N4120 or Intel Celeron N4500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4120 or Core i5 1135G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский