Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 444 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +200%
1346
449
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +374%
5071
1069
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +150%
2747
1098
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +301%
10055
2509
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +197%
1322
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +201%
4667
1549
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|700 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|96
|TMUs
|40
|12
|ROPs
|20
|2
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1