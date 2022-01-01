Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N4120 VS Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Celeron N4120 We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4120 and 1135G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 444 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer - released 10-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120 Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Celeron N4120

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 November 4, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Gemini Lake Refresh Model number i5-1135G7 N4120 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics 600

Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 4 Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 9-24x - Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 4MB (shared) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 12-28 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 700 MHz Shading Units 640 96 TMUs 40 12 ROPs 20 2 Execution Units 80 12 TGP 15 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Celeron N4120 0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron N4120 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2