Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 608 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +196%
1346
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +612%
5077
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +116%
2748
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +438%
10163
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +119%
1332
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +296%
4427
1117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|256
|TMUs
|40
|16
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|8
