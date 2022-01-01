Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Celeron N5100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Celeron N5100

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Celeron N5100

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5100 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 610 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 6 vs 28 Watt
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +182%
5077
Celeron N5100
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +98%
2748
Celeron N5100
1391
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +219%
10163
Celeron N5100
3190
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +118%
1332
Celeron N5100
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +165%
4427
Celeron N5100
1668
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Celeron N5100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Jasper Lake
Model number i5-1135G7 N5100
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics 24 EUs

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 800 MHz
Shading Units 640 256
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 24
TGP 15 W 10 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Celeron N5100
0.3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Celeron N5100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U or Core i5 1135G7
2. Ryzen 7 5800H or Core i5 1135G7
3. Ryzen 7 5700U or Core i5 1135G7
4. Ryzen 3 5300U or Core i5 1135G7
5. Apple M1 or Core i5 1135G7
6. Core i3 1005G1 or Celeron N5100
7. Pentium Silver N5000 or Celeron N5100
8. Celeron J4025 or Celeron N5100
9. Pentium Silver N6005 or Celeron N5100

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5100 or Core i5 1135G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский