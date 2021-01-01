Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 1105 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +21%
526
436
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1890
Core i3 10100 +17%
2220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +6%
2789
2641
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +16%
10250
8871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +16%
1288
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +11%
4217
3794
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
