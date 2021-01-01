Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
520
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2028
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2793
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10175
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +1%
1331
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +95%
4382
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
