Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 12100F
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1313 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
Core i3 12100F +21%
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5000
Core i3 12100F +68%
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Core i3 12100F +30%
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9959
Core i3 12100F +43%
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1311
Core i3 12100F +28%
1673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4609
Core i3 12100F +37%
6297
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i3-12100F
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
