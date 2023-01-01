Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1313 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
9959
Core i3 12100F +43%
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-1135G7 i3-12100F
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1449 LGA-1700
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 58 W
Max. Boost TDP - 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i5 1135G7?
