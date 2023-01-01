Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 12100F VS Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i3 12100F We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100F and 1135G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1313 points

28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1679 vs 1313 points 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 12100F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Alder Lake Model number i5-1135G7 i3-12100F Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU No

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz Total Total Cores 4 4 Total Threads 8 8 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-24x 33x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1449 LGA-1700 TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 58 W Max. Boost TDP - 89 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz - Shading Units 640 - TMUs 40 - ROPs 20 - Execution Units 80 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Core i3 12100F n/a

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20