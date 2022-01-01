Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1220P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.5 GHz i3 1220P with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1313 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2704
Core i3 1220P +28%
3460
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10033
Core i3 1220P +82%
18264
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1311
Core i3 1220P +16%
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4621
Core i3 1220P +7%
4935
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i3-1220P
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|15x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
