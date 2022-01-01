Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i3 1220P: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1220P

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Core i3 1220P
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i3 1220P

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.5 GHz i3 1220P with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1220P and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1313 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
2704
Core i3 1220P +28%
3460
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10033
Core i3 1220P +82%
18264
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
1311
Core i3 1220P +16%
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 1220P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-P
Model number i5-1135G7 i3-1220P
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 15x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 20-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1220P
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 1220P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (7.7%)
12 (92.3%)
Total votes: 13

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i5 1135G7
2. Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 1135G7
3. Apple M1 and Core i5 1135G7
4. Core i5 1155G7 and Core i5 1135G7
5. Core i5 1240P and Core i5 1135G7
6. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i3 1220P
7. Core i3 1215U and Core i3 1220P

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1220P or i5 1135G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский