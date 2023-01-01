Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i3 1305U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1305U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Core i3 1305U
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i3 1305U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i3 1305U with 5-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1305U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1532 vs 1313 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
1348
Core i3 1305U +23%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
5081
Core i3 1305U
4311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
1326
Core i3 1305U +16%
1534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 1305U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-1135G7 i3-1305U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics (64EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 1
P-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (P) 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 5
Total Threads 8 6
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-28 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) - 55 W
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1305U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4267		 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 1305U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1305U or i5 1135G7?
