Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1305U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.6 GHz i3 1305U with 5-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1305U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Single-Core Performance
Multi-Core Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1305U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 2048 KB larger L3 cache size
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1532 vs 1313 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1348
Core i3 1305U +23%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +18%
5081
4311
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2743
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1326
Core i3 1305U +16%
1534
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4642
Core i3 1305U +9%
5052
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i3-1305U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|1
|P-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (P)
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|5
|Total Threads
|8
|6
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|-
|55 W
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4267
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR5x-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1305U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
