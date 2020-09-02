Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 5005U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 5 years and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
516
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2032
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +148%
2936
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +417%
10721
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +183%
1364
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +397%
5237
1053
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
