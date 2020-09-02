Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 6100
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 5 years later
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +39%
516
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +118%
2032
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +29%
2936
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +155%
10721
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +46%
1364
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +149%
5237
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
