Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i3 6100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 6100

Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Core i3 6100
Intel Core i3 6100

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6100 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 5 years later
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +118%
2032
Core i3 6100
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +29%
2936
Core i3 6100
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +155%
10721
Core i3 6100
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +149%
5237
Core i3 6100
2106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 6100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 September 1, 2015
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Skylake
Model number i7-1135G7 i3-6100
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 6100 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 6100 or i5 1135G7?
EnglishРусский