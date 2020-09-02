Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i3 7020U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 7020U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i3 7020U
Intel Core i3 7020U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7020U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +118%
2936
Core i3 7020U
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +312%
10721
Core i3 7020U
2603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +140%
1364
Core i3 7020U
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +290%
5237
Core i3 7020U
1343

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 7020U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 1, 2018
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Kaby Lake
Model number i7-1135G7 i3-7020U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 7020U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7020U or i5 1135G7?
