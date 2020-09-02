Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i3 8300: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 8300

Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Core i3 8300
Intel Core i3 8300

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +25%
2936
Core i3 8300
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +67%
10721
Core i3 8300
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +223%
5237
Core i3 8300
1623

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 3, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Coffee Lake
Model number i7-1135G7 i3-8300
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i5 1135G7?
EnglishРусский