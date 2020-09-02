Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +23%
516
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +56%
2032
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +30%
2936
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +65%
10721
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +31%
1364
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +70%
5237
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
