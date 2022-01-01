Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 10210Y VS Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 10210Y We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.0 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10210Y and 1135G7 Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 1-year later

47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 901 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 7 vs 28 Watt

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i5 10210Y

General Vendor Intel Intel Released September 2, 2020 August 21, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Amber Lake-Y Model number i5-1135G7 i5-10210Y Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1377 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 9-24x 10x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 12-28 W 7 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1050 MHz Shading Units 640 192 TMUs 40 24 ROPs 20 3 Execution Units 80 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 1135G7 1.41 TFLOPS Core i5 10210Y 0.4 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 33.33 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i5 10210Y official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 10 Extended instructions - SSE4.1