Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.0 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 901 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 75% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 7 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +34%
2748
2048
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +109%
10163
4857
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +48%
1332
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +90%
4427
2325
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Amber Lake-Y
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|3
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1
