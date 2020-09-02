Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +47%
516
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +136%
2032
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +74%
2936
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +98%
10721
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +23%
1364
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +92%
5237
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
