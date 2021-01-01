Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i5 10310U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 10310U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
Intel Core i5 10310U
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 10310U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10310U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1310 vs 977 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i5 10310U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 13, 2020
Launch price - 297 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake-U
Model number i5-1135G7 i5-10310U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.8-2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i5 10310U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i7 1065G7
2. Core i5 1135G7 vs Ryzen 5 4600H
3. Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i7 1160G7
4. Core i5 1135G7 vs Ryzen 7 4700U
5. Core i5 1135G7 vs Core i5 1035G1
6. Core i5 10310U vs Core i5 10300H
7. Core i5 10310U vs Core i5 10210U
8. Core i5 10310U vs Core i5 1035G1
9. Core i5 10310U vs Core i5 10400H
10. Core i5 10310U vs Core i7 10810U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10310U or i5 1135G7?
EnglishРусский