Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 10400F
We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 1101 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +21%
526
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1890
Core i5 10400F +73%
3277
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +6%
2789
2629
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10250
Core i5 10400F +23%
12583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +15%
1288
1116
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4217
Core i5 10400F +43%
6032
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|157 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
