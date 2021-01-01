Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i5 10400T: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz i5 10400T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400T and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 936 points
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 10400T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10250
Core i5 10400T +1%
10352
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i5 10400T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake
Model number i5-1135G7 i5-10400T
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i5 10400T official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400T or i5 1135G7?
