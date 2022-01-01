Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 10500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 1169 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +15%
1346
1168
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5077
Core i5 10500H +35%
6857
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +5%
2748
2624
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10163
Core i5 10500H +15%
11644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +14%
1332
1170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4427
Core i5 10500H +21%
5350
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i5-10500H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|3
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
