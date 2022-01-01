Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Core i5 10500H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500H and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1321 vs 1169 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10163
Core i5 10500H +15%
11644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i5 10500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-1135G7 i5-10500H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 3
Execution Units 80 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i5 10500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

