Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
518
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2013
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2759
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4194
Intel Core i5 11300H +13%
4755
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
