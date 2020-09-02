Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 1130G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1130G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2905
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +15%
1361
1179
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +67%
5063
3035
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-1135G7
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
