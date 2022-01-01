Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G VS Intel Core i5 11400 AMD Ryzen 5 4600G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4600G and 11400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400 Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 8-months later

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1180 points

Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 17, 2021 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2 Model number i5-11400 - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 48 28 ROPs 24 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 11400 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 4600G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12