We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 11400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1526 vs 1378 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +21%
1330
Ryzen 3 5300G
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +257%
9446
Ryzen 3 5300G
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +24%
17325
Ryzen 3 5300G
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +11%
1521
Ryzen 3 5300G
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +44%
7205
Ryzen 3 5300G
4989

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 17, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price 182 USD 150 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11400 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Intel Core i5 11400?
