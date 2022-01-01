Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1518 vs 1127 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +16%
1348
1167
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +59%
9644
6050
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +19%
3069
2577
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +51%
17210
11379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +35%
1533
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +59%
7184
4526
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
